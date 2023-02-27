Hyderabad: Yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore attended the special screening of her upcoming drama Gulmohar with actor Manoj Vajpayee in Delhi. The actress took to the stage after the screening and revealed that she cried profusely while watching the movie even after having watched it over three times. A video of Sharmila Tagore's speech was shared by Saba Pataudi, daughter of cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actress Sharmila Tagore, on her Instagram handle.

Saba Pataudi took to Instagram and shared the said video in her story section. She captioned the post, "A Special Screening of The movie #Gulmohar In Delhi...yesterday. It was totally brilliant! A rare movie out of the Indian film stables which navigates nuance, empathy and drama without beating u on the head with it. Stellar performances by everyone. Words n Pics expressed beautifully by.... @sanjoykroy."

The drama tells the tale of three generations of a family who have drifted apart over the years. Sharmila Tagore plays Kusum Batra, the matriarch of the family who decides to sell Gulmohar and move to Pondicherry, in the Rahul V. Chittella-directed movie. Her announcement causes a stir in the family, making her grandson (Suraj Sharma) yearn for independence and her son Arun (Manoj Bajpayee) anxious.

The movie, directed by Rahul Chittella, will premiere exclusively on the OTT service Disney+ Hotstar on March 3, 2023, with Manoj Bajpayee, Sharmila Tagore, Simran, and Suraj Sharma in key roles. The most notable fact about the film is that it marks Sharmila Tagore's long-awaited return to the big screen after a lengthy absence of 12 years. The film is backed by Star Studios, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Autonomous Works production. Siddhartha Khosla composed the film's original music.

