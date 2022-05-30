Mumbai: Actor and social media star, Shehnaaz Gill, dropped a set of photos of herself clad entirely in white attire, on her social media account, on Sunday. The Punjabi actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of beautiful snaps, where she could be seen donning an all-white salwar kameez, simple yet gorgeous. Sharing the pictures, Shehnaaz wrote, "Feeling serene". Her natural beauty was enhanced by her smile and minimum makeup.

As per media reports and viral videos, Shehnaaz went to launch the new operation theatre in Brahma Kumaris' hospital in Mumbai. Since Sidharth Shukla's death, the Bigg Boss 13 fame has become an active member of Brahma Kumaris. While on the work front, Shehnaaz is currently filming 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', along with Superstar Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon and Aayush Sharma, which is set to release in December, this year. (ANI)