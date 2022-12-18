Hyderabad: Aspiring actor Shanaya Kapoor on Sunday shared a video on her Instagram page. In the video, she is seen performing belly dance with her trainer. The actor did impress her followers on social media with her dance moves but her choice of song has seemingly upset a section of social media.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya dropped a video wherein she is seen dancing with Sanjana Muthreja who is a celebrity belly dancing trainer. Sharing the video which she had deleted now, Shanaya wrote, "was a bit nervous to post this, but it’s been a minute, and I practiced this a lot so wanted to show u guys!😋🤍✌️😁."

Soon after she shared the video, her followers swarmed the comment section with red heart and fire emojis with a few "Superb" and "Excellent" in between. Meanwhile, a few Instagram also criticized her for performing belly dancing on a hymn like Aigiri Nandini. A social media user even asked Shanaya, "You did not find any other song??"

For the unversed, Aigiri Nandini is a very popular devotional stotra of Goddess Durga written by Vedic scholar Adi Shankaracharya. The netizens are apparently not pleased that a dance form as sensual as belly dancing is choreographed on Aigiri Nandini. Soon after the trolls attacked her on the post, Shanaya deleted the post on Instagram.

READ | Shanaya Kapoor pairs Swarovski embroidered bodysuit with lilac saree

Meanwhile, Shanaya, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and jewellery designer Maheep Kapoor, is all set to mark her acting debut with Bedhadak which is presented by Karan Johar and helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also marks the debut of actors Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada, is touted as a love triangle in the rom-com space.