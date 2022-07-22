Hyderabad (Telangana): Ranbir Kapoor has returned to the big screens after a hiatus of four years and the actor apparently floored the audience if early reviews are anything to go by. Directed by Karan Malhotra, the period action drama, according to netizens, is a decent film that has come out so far from Hindi filmmakers.

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general called Shuddh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity.

Director Karan Malhotra had earlier stated that the background score for the upcoming film Shamshera was created in seven months. The hard work is seemingly getting paid off as the moviegoers are lauding Mithoon's score which gives a power-packed experience of the film and its epic conflict that unfolded in the theatres today.

Directed by Karan, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and is released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The films is as important for YRF as it is for its leading man Ranbir. The banner has had three releases before Shamshera. The three films include Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Samrat Prithviraj which failed to make any mark at the box office. Shamshera is being perceived as a jinx breaker for YRF and the word of mouth is going strong on social media.

Here are few of many Twitter reactions on Ranbir Kapoor's comeback film:

Moviebuffs are lauding Mihoon's BGM.

Netizens heap praise on Ranbir's craft.

Karan Malhotra's film is "Engaging, Entertaining and Excellent."