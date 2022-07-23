Mumbai (Maharashtra): Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor-led period action film Shamshera has raised Rs 10.25 crore on its opening day, the makers announced Saturday. The big-budget drama, directed by Karan Malhotra and backed by Yash Raj Films (YRF), is Kapoor's first release after 2018 movie Sanju.

"Shamshera takes a slow start, opens to 10.25 crore nett in India. All eyes on the weekend to see its trajectory. Shamshera' - India NBOC day one Rs 10.25 cr," YRF stated. Set in the 1800s, the film chronicles the story of a dacoit tribe, headed by Kapoor -- who plays the dual role of Shamshera and his son, Balli -- fighting for their right and independence from the British.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Shamshera is among top five openers of the year so far. Ranbir's Shamshera has recorded lower numbers than Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi did on day one. Have a look at the biggest openeres of 2022:

1. Bhool Bhulaiyaa2: ₹ 14.11 cr

2. Bachchhan Paandey: ₹ 13.25 cr

3. Samrat Prithviraj ₹ 10.70 cr

4. Gangubai Kathiawadi: ₹ 10.50 cr

5. Shamshera: ₹ 10.25 cr

Actor Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist Shuddh Singh, a ruthless cop tasked by the British to rein in the tribe. Shamshera also stars Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Ashutosh Rana.