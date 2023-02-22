Mumbai: Throwing open a Thumka challenge for her fans, Shraddha Kapoor took to Instagram and shared an adorable video featuring her dad Shakti Kapoor dancing to the latest song of her upcoming film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar'. The song titled 'Show me the thumka' is the third song from the movie and was released on Tuesday. A day after, Shraddha shared a video with her father urging fans to participate in the 'Thumka challenge'.

The actor sharing the video on Instagram wrote, "#MaaroThumka Best Thumkas meri story pe jayenge!!!." (Best 'Thumkas' will go on my Insta story). The post has amassed lakhs of views in no time. Jackie Shroff commented on the video saying 'Legend' with a fire emoji. Among other celebrities, Rakul Preet wrote 'Sooooo cute'.

The song is set up at a wedding function. Shraddha is looking gorgeous in a yellow saree, while Ranbir opted for a sherwani. The peppy dance number is sung by Sunidhi Chouhan and Shashwat Singh and composed by Pritam. Fans were left mesmerized by the fun banter and chemistry between the fresh pairing.

The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan, and will hit the screens on March 8, 2023. Up next, Ranbir will be seen in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action film 'Animal' with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. On the other hand, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London'. She also has 'Naagin' trilogy in her kitty.

