Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Shahid Kapoor-led drama Jersey has been postponed and will now open in cinemas on April 22. Jersey was set to hit the theatres on April 14 along with the much-awaited actioner KGF: Chapter 2. Producer Aman Gill said the team wanted the film to reach the audiences in the "widest possible way" and hence decided to postpone the release by a week.

"As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. 'Jersey' will now release on 22nd April," Gill said in a statement. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Jersey is presented by Allu Arvind and produced by Dil Raju, S Naga Vamsi and Gill. It also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur.

Jersey is Shahid's first release since 2019's Kabir Singh. During a promotional event, Shahid said that he believes in doing qualitative work and is happy with the kind of offers that are coming his way. "You can only be good or better than the opportunity that is in front of you. I am thankful that opportunities are coming my way. It is difficult to find that consistently because great characters and films don't happen every day... In the last two-three years, I am happy with the work that I am doing. I'm feeling good about it deep down," he said.

Jersey aside, Shahid also has an action film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar ready for release. Apart from Zafar's film, the 41-year-old actor is set to make his OTT debut with a Prime Video series from The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. The show is an interesting and exciting project, he said, calling it a "quirky crime drama". Last year, Shahid was also signed to play a paratrooper in an action film titled Bull, inspired by events from the life of Brigadier Bulsara.