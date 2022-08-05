Hyderabad (Telangana): Actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen together for the first time in an upcoming romantic comedy bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan. Starring Shahid and Kriti in the lead, the untitled film is said to be a robot rom-com.

For the first time, Shahid will be joining hands with Dinesh Vijan, the man behind films like Hindi Medium, Stree, Luka Chuppi and more. Another highlight of the upcoming film will be Shahid's pairing with Kriti who is Dinesh's frequent collaborator. According to reports, Shahid will be seen playing a robotics engineer while Kriti will be seen in the role of a robot.

Helmed by debutant director Amit Joshi, the film will explore the idea of romance between a man and a machine. The film is said to be set against the backdrop of Indian culture and tradition. The quirky rom-com will be a cross between the 2014 Hollywood film Ex Machina and the Life Ok sci-fi drama Bahu Hamari Rajinikanth, reports suggest.

While reports of Kriti and Shahid coming together for the robot rom-com are going viral, Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Shahid has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen making his OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film. On the other hand, Kriti has Bhediya, Adipurush, Ganapath and Shehzada coming up next.