Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing gracing the couch on Koffee With Karan 7. In the KWK7 promo, Shaid is seen hinting at a 'big announcement' involving Sidharth and Kiara by end of this year which he said is not regarding a movie.

In the promotional video, Shahid and Kiara, who have worked together in the blockbuster film Kabir Singh will be seen having a fun time on Karan Johar-hosted show. The upcoming episode will see Shahid and KJo ganging up on Kiara to admit her relationship with Sidhatrth. But the lady outsmarts them both with her witty answers and says she is neither denying nor expecting dating Sidharth.

Towards the end of the video, Shahid is seen hinting at Sidharth Malhotra wedding with Kiara Advani. The Jab We Met star and Karan are seen saying that Sidharth and Kiara look beautiful together and their future kids will be amazing if they get married. Shahid adds more fuel to the fire and says, "Be ready for a big announcement by end of this year and it's not a movie."

When Sidharth appeared on the show with Vicky Kaushal last week, he also did not admit to being in a relationship with Kiara but said that he manifests a bright future with his Shershaah costar. Sidharth and Kiara romance is over three years old now but the duo is yet to officially announce their romance.