Mumbai (Maharashtra): Couples can come at loggerheads over anything and Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor cemented this when he shared that he and his wife Mira Rajput Kapoor fight every night. The actor has revealed what is it that causes disagreement with Mira every night.

Shahid recently appeared on the eighth episode of the popular chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7 along with his Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani. During the show's iconic rapid-fire round, Shahid said that he and Mira fight over the "speed of the fan every night."

However, the actor also mentioned that despite such silly disagreements, he is glad that Mira is a part of his life. Talking about Mira, Shahid Kapoor candidly expressed how his wife is the best thing that happened to him. "She brings a lot into my life. She balances me; she makes me feel normal; we have two beautiful children, and life seems good," said Shahid Kapoor on wife Mira.

Meanwhile, the adorable couple recently took social media by storm with their dance moves. Shahid redefined couple goals as he was seen shaking a leg with his lady love Mira Rajput in a video that was being hugely circulated on social media. The video which was shared by Mira on her Instagram handle was captioned, "I think I wanna marry you." In it, the celebrity power couple danced out together on Bruno Mars' track Marry You at a family event.

READ | Shahid Kapoor shares romantic pictures with Mira, fans say 'Kabir Singh ki asli Preeti'

On the work front, Shahid was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Jersey with Mrunal Thakur. He has some interesting projects lined up. He will next be seen making his OTT debut, the name of which is yet not revealed. Shahid has also collaborated with director Ali Abbas Zafar for an action-entertainer film.