Hyderabad: Remember Sana Saeed, who played Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? SRK's onscreen daughter from the blockbuster film kickstarted 2023 with a bang. Sana took to social media to announce that she is engaged to her American boyfriend Csaba Wagner.

On Sunday, Sana took to Instagram to share a video wherein she is seen donning a black outfit. The video compiles the best moments of the proposal that took place during her Los Angeles trip. Csaba even went down on one knee as he popped up the big question while Sana is a bundle of emotions apparently trying to process one of the most important moments of life.

Sana also flaunted her ring while posing with her boyfriend. The video also features a couple kissing and hugging after Csaba put a ring on Sana. Tailor Swift's Love Story song is heard playing in the background as the couple immerses themselves in the happy moment. Sana let the video do all the talking and did not take an effort to explain what just happened in her life. She dropped the video with a heart, ring, and loved emojis.

As soon as she shared the post, several celebrities, including Vivan Bhathena, Parzaan Dastur, Tanuj Virwani, and others, congratulated the couple. The proposal video is going viral on social media as netizens first confused a few clickbait reports with SRK's real daughter Suhana Khan.

At the age of 10, Sana featured in SRK, Rani Mukerji and Kajol starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Later she appeared in films like Student Of The Year, Fugly and shows like Nach Baliye 7, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9 and Khatra Khatra Khatra among others.

Going by Csaba's bio on Instagram, he is company director and supervising sound designer at Sweet Justice Sound, an international sound design company that has featured in some of the most highly regarded games, from Fortnite to Demon Souls, Cuphead to Half-Life: Alyx and Halo to The Ascent, and more.