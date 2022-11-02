Hyderabad: The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan unveiling the much-awaited teaser of his next action thriller film Pathaan on his birthday went to a new extent and the excitement among the fans could be seen on social media. Amid the strong chatter on social media, King Khan unveiled the teaser on his birthday.

The actor, who has three massive releases lined up one after the other, took to social media to share Pathaan teaser. Sharing the action-packed video, SRK dropped the teaser and wrote, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lijiye…#PathaanTeaser OUT NOW! Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. @deepikapadukone | @thejohnabraham | #SiddharthAnand | @yrf."

Previously, the makers unveiled the first-look posters of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham which raised excitement among the fans. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Pathaan marks the fourth on-screen collaboration of Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

Going by Pathaan teaser and what director Siddharth Anand said earlier, SRK is the alpha man on a mission in this action spectacle that will hopefully set new benchmarks for the action genre in India.

Apart from Pathaan, SRK will be also seen in Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and in south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film Jawan opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023.