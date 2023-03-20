Hyderabad: The buzz around Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday's wedding is still afresh with videos from the wedding celebrations going viral for all the right reasons. After Shah Rukh Khan's video from the evening blessing the newlyweds with a warm hug went viral, a new video has emerged wherein Ahaan Panday is seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan starrer song I am the best from his film Yes Boss.

It was a visual treat to see Ahaan Panday perform Shah Rukh's song in front of him. After the videos were uploaded by the guests on Instagram, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement. The full video of all the dance performances was also uploaded by the bride Alanna Panday on her YouTube channel.

Ananya's cousin, apart from performing on SRK's song with dance partner Karan Mehta, also danced with Ananya Panday on Saat Samundar Paar from Chunky Panday's film Vishwatma. While Ahaan performed on the track I am the best, the Pathaan actor stood in the audience and smiled. Ahaan looked dapper in a white shirt, black bow and black pants. On the other hand, Shah Rukh opted for black coloured coat and pant with a white shirt.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri, who is the daughter of Salman's sister Alvira Khan and producer Atul Agnihotri was also in attendance. Alizeh danced to Ab toh forever at Alanna's wedding. She is soon to make her debut on the silver screen. The budding actor was spotted in an ivory saree and had tied her hair in a sleek ponytail.

