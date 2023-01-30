Mumbai: SRK greeted and showered his love on thousands of fans on Sunday as a crowd gathered outside his residence 'Mannat' after the massive box office success of 'Pathaan'. Fans showed their excitement as their favourite superstar back on screen again after a wait of four years. The superstar surprised his fans on Sunday evening by greeting them from his house Mannat's roof!

SRK was dressed in an all-black outfit. Starstruck fans from various cities queued up since early morning to wish the star in their own special ways.

Talking about 'Pathaan', the film is a part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham - in lead roles. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Yash Raj Films, 'Pathaan' was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Meanwhile, 'Pathaan' has minted 429 crores worldwide. It earned Rs 265 crore in India and Rs 164 crore overseas. 'Pathaan' has received a massive response from viewers and SRK's fandom globally has warmly welcomed the actor to his movie after four years. The film also entered the Rs 100 crore club on its opening day.

With its opening weekend record, 'Pathaan' also created two new feats - the fastest Hindi film to breach 300 crores worldwide barrier and secondly, becoming the first Hindi film to collect over 300 crores gross on its opening weekend. (ANI)