Hyderabad: The much-awaited trailer for Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Beast' was unveiled on recently and it has all the elements that make up a commercial mass entertainer. The almost 3-minute trailer introduces viewers to Vijay's character Veeraraghavan, a RAW agent who is the "best and the most notorious spy."

Taking it to his twitter, Bollywood's 'King Khan', Shah Rukh Khan, too shared the upcoming movie's trailer and wrote, "Sitting with @Atlee_dir who is as big a fan of @actorvijay as I am. Wishing the best for beast to the whole team…trailer looks meaner…. Leaner… stronger!!".

In the trailer, terrorists are shown hijacking Chennai's East Coast Mall with Veeraraghavan still inside and hence ensues action-filled sequences of our protagonists fighting them. Pooja Hegde is also seen as being scared of Veeraraghavan's way of tackling the terrorists. The amalgamation of background score and cinematography is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the trailer. 'Beast', touted to be an action-thriller, is directed by Nelson Dilpkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. For the unversed, the film is set to release on April 13 and will have a theatrical clash with South actor Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2', which will come out the very next day.

