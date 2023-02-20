Mumbai: Basking in 'Pathaan' success, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan came up with a unique answer and a reason for his next movie 'Jawan' to a fan's quirky comment about "filing an FIR" against the superstar for lying that he was 57 years old.

"Khan sab FIR file kar raha hun Aap ke against ke ye bandda jhoot bolta hai ke ye 57 years ka hai," (I am filing an FIR against you for lying that you are 57 years old) the fan tweeted sharing Shah Rukh Khan's pictures in which he is seen flaunting his abs and chiseled body.

Reacting to the comment, Shah Rukh wrote: "Please mat karo yaar, Theek hai main hi maan jaata hoon I am 30 years old. There I have now told you the truth... and that's why, even my next film is called Jawan." SRK was treating his fans with a question-and-answer session during which the fan came up with a quirky comment.

SRK also remembered late actor Irrfan Khan when a fan asked what Shah Rukh thought of Irrfan who had once said "Hollywood doesn't have Shah Rukh Khan". "I miss him he was a dear friend...," SRK replied. Another fan asked about SRK's plans to which he said "Next is Jawan and then Dunki. Post that I haven't really started listening to scripts yet. Want to sit back and enjoy the release of these two films and then decide."

Both Jawan and Dunki are releasing later this year. Pathaan has been a blockbuster earning over 900 crores worldwide.

