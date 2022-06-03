Hyderabad: 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan is back with a bang and in an all-new avatar. In 2018, his movie 'Zero' was released, which failed to be a box-office hit. After a lot of criticism for that movie and making his fans wait for two years, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced the films 'Pathan' and 'Dunky'.

Following this, on Friday, he made yet another announcement, gifting his fans with one more film 'Jawan', which is being claimed to be an action-packed film. The movie will be released on June 2, 2023 and in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. For the project, he has joined hands with South director Atlee. Shah Rukh Khan took to his Instagram to share a teaser of the movie, where he can be seen in a dreadful look.

Moreover, his movie 'Pathan' will be released on January 25 next year. Shahrukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will be seen in pivotal roles in this film. It is also being said that Salman Khan will also have a cameo in movie. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand. His other movie 'Dunky' will be directed Rajkumar Hirani. It is a social-drama comedy film, in which Shah Rukh will be seen in the role of a Sardar.