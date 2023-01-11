Hyderabad: The celebratory mood after Naatu Naatu win at Golden Globes 2023 has engulfed the nation as prominent personalities from films, sports and politics continue to congratulate team RRR on social media. While RRR director and his team RRR are currently celebrating the win at Golden Globes afterparty at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, superstar Shah Rukh Khan wakes up in India to the foot-tapping tune of Naatu Naatu.

King Khan joined celebrities to congratulate team RRR as they made India proud with a historic win at the Golden Globes 2023. On Wednesday, SRK took to social media to reply SS Rajamouli's tweet lauding the Pathaan trailer. Today morning, Rajamouli took to Twitter and wrote, "The trailer looks fab👌🏽 The King returns!!! Lots of ❤ @iamsrk. All the best to the entire team of Pathaan."

SRK who is known for not being a morning person woke up when the nation had already flooded the social media with congratulatory messages for team RRR. Joining the party a few hours late, SRK took to Twitter to reply to Rajamouli's tweet with a sweet message.

The 57-year-old superstar wished RRR team and Rajamouli 'many more' such moments and wrote, "Sir just woke up and started dancing to Naatu Naatu celebrating your win at Golden Globes. Here’s to many more awards & making India so proud!!

Not only this, yesterday, SRK even thanked RRR star Ram Charan for unveiling Pathaan Telugu trailer. Khan tweeted in his trademark style and wrote, "Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! ) Love you. "

To this Ram Charan replied, "Of course @iamsrk Sir! The award belongs to Indian Cinema. " Netizens went gaga over the minutes of this conversation between the duo.

Meanwhile, Naatu Naatu was in competition with Carolina from Where the Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick, Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Receiving the honour was music composer M. M. Keeravani, who dedicated the award to Rajamouli and the actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr.