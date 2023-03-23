Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has reacted to his "cutest fan", cricketer Irfan Pathan's son, dancing to his song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from his most recent film Pathaan. The cricketer took to his Twitter handle to share a video of his toddler son dancing to the song, which features Deepika Padukone and SRK. The video starts with the toddler listening to the song on his phone and dancing to it.

Sharing the video, the cricketer wrote in the caption, "Khansaab @iamsrk please add one more cutest fan in your list…" As soon as Irfan shared the post, Twitter users flocked to the comment section and dropped several heart emojis. "Asli Pathaan to yahi hai," a user commented. "He is so cute. May God bless him always and he too win us world cups like his father," wrote another. One more user wrote, "Kya baat hai , Chhote pathan."

Also read: Treat for SRK fans: Pathaan OTT version releases extended scenes

Meanwhile, SRK re-shared the video clip on his Twitter account and captioned it: "Yeh tumse zyaada talented niklaa.chota Pathaan." To this, cricketer Irfan commented, "Har Baap Yahi to sun na chahta hai Khansaab." While a social media user commented, "I think there are many around the world... you are the light! THANK YOU for the love that is around you and in you!"

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana. The main character of the movie is Pathaan, an exiled RAW agent who teams up with ISI agent Rubina Mohsin to stop Jim, a former RAW agent planning to spread a deadly lab-generated virus in India.