Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Ruk Khan praises his close friend Rani Mukherjee for her performance in her most recent film Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother, Rani plays the role of a mother fighting the state to protect her children. The film directed by Ashima Chibber also features Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh, and Anirban Bhattacharya among others. It hit the theatres on Friday.

In the movie, Rani plays Debika Chatterjee, a mother who took on the Norwegian government to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care, with the promise that her children would be returned after they turn 18 years old. Superstar SRK, who watched the movie, gave a shout-out to Rani.

SRK took to his Twitter account to share the tremendous effort by the whole team of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Rani and SRK have been close friends for a very long time. The two have collaborated on a number of movies together including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer Zaara among others.

Also read: Rani Mukherji-starrer Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway gets new release date

Meanwhile, on Friday, Bollywood actor Kajol reunited with her cousin Rani for a group selfie. The duo along with SRK played the lead roles in Karan Johar's romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which is considered one of the best friendship films in Bollywood. Taking to Instagram, Kajol posted a picture of Rani, herself, and her sister Tanishaa Mukherji in one frame.

Fans flocked to her comment section right after she shared the picture. A user wrote, "Three Beauties in one frame." "What a great trio! Please tell Rani to make her Instagram for her fans," wrote another.