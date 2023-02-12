Hyderabad: While Pathaan continues to storm the box office, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has already moved on to the next. The actor, who was earlier spotted at the Mumbai airport yesterday, is in Chennai to shoot for Atlee Kumar directed upcoming film Jawan.

Several videos of SRK are doing rounds on internet wherein the actor is seen mobbed by fans in Chennai. SRK attracted quite a crowd when he visited his Jawan co-star Nayanthara's residence in Chennai. While he made the exit from Nayanthara's home, fans surrounded him and made it difficult for him to give a hug and peck on the cheek to Nayanthara.

The superstar looked his dapper self donning a black jacket which he teamed up with a matching t-shirt and a pair of denim. He added a pair of black glasses to jazz up his look. The actor even blew flying kisses to his fans who kept cheering and hooting until he zoomed out in his car.

Earlier this month, pictures of SRK from Jawan sets set the internet abuzz. In the viral pictures, King Khan was seen sporting long locks while his face was covered with blood-stained bandages. The upcoming film directed by Atlee is SRK's home production under his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

SRK and Nayanthara aside, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. If reports are to be believed, Sethupathi will be seen playing a menacing villain in the film which is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.