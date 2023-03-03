Hyderabad: With Pathaan breaking all records that there is to, both domestically and internationally, fans are in for some more fun as seven days have been earmarked for the Pathaan actor to shoot for his action sequence cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3. The crossover of Pathaan and Tiger 3 is sure to create a very different spy universe. A huge part of Pathaan's success can be credited to Salman Khan's cameo in Pathaan as Tiger.

Salman had previously confirmed that he and superstar Shah Rukh Khan will appear in cameo roles in each other's films, 'Tiger 3' and 'Pathan,' respectively. With 'Pathaan,' Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan returned with a bang and charmed the audience with his bromance with Salman Khan in the now fan-favourite and one of the highest-grossing Hindi films. He will now begin filming for Salman Khan's 'Tiger 3'. In addition, he has set aside seven days to film a massive action sequence by the end of April.

The pairing of two of Hindi cinema's biggest stars sparked hysteria, with audiences adoring their on-screen swagger and camaraderie. With SRK's Pathaan and Salman's Tiger crossing paths, this also marks the beginning of the now-fabled YRF spy universe. According to a source, "SRK will shoot for seven days for 'Tiger 3' in Mumbai at the end of April."

According to the source that the fact that this sequence will be shot in seven days indicates that extensive preparations have been made to make this a visual delight for audiences! After seeing Pathaan, people's expectations are sky-high, and the makers are well aware of this. As a result, one should expect YRF and Maneesh Sharma to go to great lengths to make this scene between Pathaan and Tiger one to remember in Indian cinema!

This Diwali, 'Tiger 3', starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif as Zoya, and Emraan Hashmi as Tiger's nemesis, will be released! YRF Spy Universe will only enhance the theatrical experience of each film by a few notches, while each film will have different emotions due to the differences in the personalities and story arcs of the three super spies. One thing is certain that when the superstars will crossover into each other's films, there will be fireworks every time. It's going to be incredible, added the source.

