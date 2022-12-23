Hyderabad: A fire outbreak on the sets of Sanjay Dutt's debut production The Virgin Tree. The fire reportedly broke out while Mouni Roy was shooting for a scene. The shoot was put on hold for hours before the fire brigade team got the situation under control.

According to a webloid report, the fire broke out when the camera’s light busted during a scene featuring Mouni. The film’s shoot was put to a halt for a couple of hours. Soon after the fire brigade team got the situation under control. Fortunately, no causalities are reported but the mishap has left 20-30% of the set damaged.

Coming back to The Virgin Tree, the film is a horror comedy with an ensemble that includes Sunny Singh, Mouni, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan and also the launch vehicle for debutant Beyounic. It is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and written by Vanuksh Arora & Sidhaant Sachdev.

Talking about the film, Dutt had earlier said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead."

The Virgin Tree, Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures production is being jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt. The film is yet to get a release date.