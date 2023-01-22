Mumbai: The makers of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi starrer Selfiee unveiled the film's trailer on January 22. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha in lead roles. With a unique storyline and fascinating onscreen new pairing of Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi for the first time, the film is all set to hit theatres on February 24 this year.

As seen in the Selfiee trailer, the film revolves around a superstar (Akshay Kumar) famous for his onscreen persona and love for driving. It all begins when he loses his licence. The matter spins out of control after he locks horns with a motor inspector (Emraan Hashmi ), who happens to be a fan of the actor.

As reported earlier, Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. he original Malayalam movie was directed by Lal Jr from a script by Sachy. Akshay and Emraan will reprise their roles in the remake. Raj Mehta came on board to helm the project. It is produced by the late Aruna Bhatia, Hiroo Yash Johar, Supriya Menon, Karan Johar, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Apoorva Mehta and Listin Stephen.

Selfiee aside, Akshay will star in OMG 2 - Oh My God! 2, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the yet-to-titled Soorarai Pottru remake. on the other hand, Emraan will be seen in Tiger 3 starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. In the film, Emraan is said to be playing negative role.