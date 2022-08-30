Hyderabad (Telangana): Seema Sajdeh, fashion designer and former wife of Bollywood actor Sohail Khan, appears in the show, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. The show traces the lives of four star wives of the Hindi film industry including Seema. While promoting the second season of the show, Seema opened up about her divorce from Sohail.

The show revolves around the day-to-day lives of Bollywood wives Maheep Kapoor (wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor), Seema, Bhavana Pandey (Chunky Panday's wife and Ananya Panday's mother) and Neelam Kothari (who is married to Sameer Soni), who have been friends for 25 year.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives season 2 is all set to steam from September 2. Ahead of the release, the four ladies are busy promoting the show on various platforms. During one such promotional interview, Seema was asked about her divorce from Sohail and if she found it worrisome to give out so much about her life for public consumption.

"The thing is, if I were to wallow and it's a deep dark hole that you can quickly spiral into. So I choose to be on the other side. For me, this is what keeps me going," said Seema on parting ways from Sohail. "So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It's not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter or you know... then you're constantly stressed about that person and whatever. So it's for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle," she added.

READ | Recall: Sohail Khan and Seema Khan fall in love, elope, and lived romance-filled life

Seema also said that she has let go of any negativity that she might have. "Also, I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings... The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter," concluded Seema on her relationship with Sohail.

Sohail and Seema's marriage of 24 years came to an end in May. Before parting ways officially, Seema and Sohail were living separately for a long time. Even in the first season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the two were shown as living separately. Seema and Sohail tied the knot in 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Nirvan in 2000. In June 2011, the couple welcomed their second son Yohan via surrogacy.