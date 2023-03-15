Hyderabad: Actor Jr NTR who is back in Tollywood after his RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Academy award said witnessing music composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the "best moment" in his life so far. Jr NTR who walked the red carpet at the 95th Oscars for RRR in California arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad late on Tuesday night to a rousing reception from his fans.

He reiterated that the win could not have been possible without love from the audience and the film industry. "Seeing MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose accepting the Oscar was the best moment. I feel very proud of 'RRR'. I want to thank every Indian for showering love on our film. We won this award only because of the love we received from the audience globally, as well as from the film industry," ANI quoted Jr NTR as saying.

Choreographer Prem Rakshith who was with the actor said it was the best feeling and that it was a big journey for him. "The best feeling after the Oscars was when MM Keeravaani and Chandrabose hugged me. I am so blessed," the dance master of the chartbuster said.

'Naatu Naatu' had won the Oscar for 'Best Original Song' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' bagged the award in the 'Best Documentary Short Film' category, the latter became the first Indian production film to win an Oscar. The wins also marked the end of India's dismal performance in the much coveted global awards race.

'Naatu Naatu' was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan were also present at the big event. (with ANI inputs)