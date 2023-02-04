Mumbai: While superstar Shah Rukh Khan's action thriller Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office, a fan took to social media to slam the film and praise Ayushmann Khurrana's satirical action drama An Action Hero. When Ayushmann noticed fan's tweet demeaning Pathaan and praising his film, he reacted graciously but not without expressing his love for King Khan.

Taking to Twitter, a user who goes by the name Mubina Kapasi wrote, "Screw Pathan, watch Action Hero on Netflix! Story, dialogues, background music, the subtle middle finger shown to Indian news channels and their crass reporting, @ayushmannk has KILLED it! But my fav was the guy mimicking Arnab."

When Khurrana saw the tweet he replied to the appreciation coming his way with humility which helped him win fans' hearts. Reacting to the tweet slamming Pathaan and appreciating Ayushmann's performance in An Action Hero, the National Award-winning actor wrote, "Thanks for loving An Action Hero. Could've avoided the first line though I'm an SRKian!"

Soon after Ayushmann reacted to the post, fans showered the actor with appreciation. "Love you brother for your modesty," a user wrote. Another user commented, "Ek he toh dil hai kitni baar jeetoge @ayushmannk." "Well done Ayushmann! You are just like us who love Shah unconditionally," a fan wrote.

Ayushmann has always maintained that he is an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan. Even before the release of An Action Hero, Ayushmann had visited Mannat, SRK's Mumbai residence. Just like any other fan, Ayushmann took a picture as he crossed Mannat and posted it on social media.

Interestingly, Pathaan and An Action Hero have one thing in common. Both films respectively mark the debut of SRK and Ayushmann in the action genre. SRK at 57 shifted gears to steer clear of his romantic hero image while Ayushmann, who is known for choosing scripts that are deeply rooted in the Indian microcosm, tried action for the first time in his over a decade-long career.