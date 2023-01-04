New Delhi : Popular actor Satish Shah recently shared an incident from the UK's Heathrow airport where he overheard the staff making a racist remark about him being able to afford a first-class ticket.

Taking to Twitter, the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor revealed that he overheard a few officials at the airport having a hard time believing how could he afford tickets for first class. However, Satish didn't hold back and gave a befitting reply to them. "I replied with a proud smile 'because we are Indians' after I overheard the Heathrow staff wonderingly asking his mate how can they afford 1st class? he wrote in his tweet.

"The veteran actor's tweet went viral on social media with several netizens loving the actor's response. One person wrote, "Superb reply! It's so good to see Indians giving back to them in their own language. We are way past being a 'third world country' by now! We are a superpower...

Another wrote, "Well said sir! Proud of you, and definitely it's high time to show to the world that we are the 5th largest economy and hence, we deserve the best in every fields." He was surprised probably because they looted us for 200 years n took away 45 trillion dollar wealth from India. N still Indians can afford first class? It's very strange for them..." wrote a third person.

Satish Shah is best known for his role in the popular TV soap comedy 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai'. He also appeared as a judge on the TV show 'Comedy Circus' and has featured in several Bollywood films like 'Ra.One'. (ANI)