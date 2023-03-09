Hyderabad: The mortal remains of late veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who died on Wednesday at the age of 66 after suffering a heart attack, will be brought to Mumbai today for final rites. The veteran actor's post-mortem examination was conducted in Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital and no foul play was suspected. According to reports, the actor, who played memorable characters such as 'Calendar' in 'Mr. India' and 'Pappu Pager' in 'Deewana Mastana,' among many others, died of a heart attack at around 1 a.m. in the national capital.

Satish's close friend and actor Anupam Kher was the first to share the news of his death on social media in the early hours of Thursday morning. The well-known Bollywood actor and director passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday night at the age of 66 and was last seen at a Holi party that Javed Akhtar and his wife, actress Shabana Azmi hosted at their Mumbai home. He celebrated the Holi event with his pals from the Hindi film industry. Taking to Instagram the late actor had posted a number of pictures with Industry friends from the Holi celebrations.

The actor posed with Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, and Javed Akhtar. He was photographed wearing an orange T-shirt and white pants. He captioned the image writing Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu. Further, he tagged @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial. Satish also gave a shout-out to newlyweds Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, wishing the beautiful couple a happy Holi.

Following the sudden demise of the veteran actor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to mourn his death. many other dignitaries and celebrities took to social media to share fond memories with him.

Also read: Satish Kaushik leaves behind enduring legacy of talent, compassion, humility