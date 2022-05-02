Hyderabad (Telangana): The trailer of Mahesh Babu's much-anticipated upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Pata released on Monday. The commercial drama is billed to be a political story, with Mahesh Babu playing the lead. National award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh will be seen in a perky role as the female lead opposite Mahesh Babu.

Going by trailer, Sarkaru Vaari Paata will have a greater number of high voltage mass elements. Mahesh Babu appears as charming as ever in the SVP trailer which is said to be a perfect blend of youthful elements, family emotion, and action. Parasuram Petla, the director, is said to be presenting Mahesh Babu in a never-before-seen mass role. In fact, the 46-year-old actor also received a stylish makeover for the film.

As seen in the trailer, Sarkaru Vaari Pata has a bank backdrop, but the story doesn't talk about the scandals but has multiple layers of emotions imbibed in the narrative.

Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta are jointly producing the film under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners. Sarkaru Vaari Pata is a film that was supposed to release on the eve of Sankranti this year but got postponed due to multiple reasons, one of which is the third wave of the pandemic. The film will now hit the screens on May 12 amidst a huge buzz.