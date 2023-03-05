Mumbai: Actor Sara Ali Khan is known for her witty and funny social media posts. On the birthday of her younger brother Ibrahima Ali Khan, the actor shared a sweet post that is a mix of sibling rivalry and love. The actor dropped a throwback picture with the birthday boy who turned a year older today.

After Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Saba Pataudi and other family members, now Sara wished her brother on social media. Dropping the birthday post for Ibrahim, Sara said that Ibrahim dethroned her as their mother Amrita Singh's number one child but she is happy that when their pet came into the family, it did the same with Ibrahim.

Sara's birthday post for Ibrahim reads: "Happiest Birthday to my (not so) little IGGY potter. The day you were born I knew I wouldn't be moms #1 child, and now post-Fuffy Singh I'm happy that you're not the superlative either. Regardless, you'll always be my #1 boy."

In the picture, the siblings are seen having a fun moment together but sans their pet. Soon after Sara shared the post, Ibrahim took to her comment section to reciprocate the love and wrote, "I love you, sister." Their aunt Saba too wrote, "Happy happy birthday Ibrahim Love u lots!"

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is all set to follow in the footsteps of his parents to become an actor. But before that, he turned assistant director for Karan Johar's upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. If reports are to be believed, Ibrahim will be launched by KJo's Dharma Production which is tentatively titled Sarzameen. The film will also feature Kajol and Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran in pivotal roles. Touted to be an emotional thriller, Sarzameen went on floors last month.