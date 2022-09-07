Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Sara Ali Khan is known for her wit and sense of humour. Whether it's her Namaste Darshako series or Knock Knock jokes, Sara knows how to keep her audience entertained on social media. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share a hilarious reel which will surely leave you in splits.

Her fun vibe and sense of humour work in favour of Sara to connect with her fans. The actor, who has amassed 41.2 million followers on Instagram over the years, keeps sprinkling the right amount of humour on her handle. Today, the actor treated her fans with a funny reel wherein she reveals before and after coffee effects.

Taking to Instagram, Sara dropped a video wherein she is seen getting ready for photoshoot without having coffee. The actor looks gorgeous in an orange lehenga as she dances on Anamika's song Bahon Mein Chale Aao while Sanky Evrus, her hairstylist tries to fix her look. Revealing how coffee works on her, Sara is then seen dancing with full energy on Tinku Jiya from Yamla Pagla Deewana.

Sharing the hilarious reel, Sara wrote, "The most accurate form of appearance VS reality 🎃🎃🎃 Wild and crazy is just our mentality 🤪Love @the.mad.hair.scientist so excuse the partiality 🥰 Also since he’s the only one that will part-take in this abnormality 💁🏻‍♀️We are simple souls in actuality but please watch us take over the locality 🙏🏻."

Going by her latest reel and response that she is getting from netizens, Sara seems to have gotten her Instagram game right. In less than an hour, Sara's post has garnered more than one lakh likes.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's film which is yet to get title. The actor is also said to have bagged Usha Mehta biopic which will be helmed by Kannan Iyer and bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic.