Hyderabad (Telangana): Actor Sara Ali Khan is all set to be seen shoulder a film on her own. The actor, who debuted with 2018 released Kedarnath, is gearing up to play freedom fighter Usha Mehta in an upcoming biopic bankrolled by Karan Johar.

The film is reportedly titled Aye Watan...Mere Watan. If reports are anything to go by, Sara will commence shooting for Usha Mehta biopic in September 2022. The actor signed dotted lines for the biopic earlier this year but was caught with prior commitments which she had to complete before moving on to the biggest film of her career so far.

The film which will be rolling in a few weeks, will feature Sara playing the real-life hero for the first time in her career which boasts of commercial films like Simmba, Coolie No. 1 and Atrangi Re. Usha Mehta biopic will also test Sara's ability to pull off a serious role.

The film will be a fitting tribute to the freedom fighter and acquaint young generation who are yet to know who is Usha Mehta. Aye Watan...Mere Watan will trace Usha Mehta's journey and how she started Congress Radio, an underground radio station that functioned for a few months during the Quit India Movement of 1942. The platform left a big impact in those days as it would broadcast uncensored news and other information banned by the British government. Aye Watan...Mere Watan will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, the film is set to release on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, ace director Ketan Mehta, too, is working on Usha Mehta's biopic titled Freedom Radio. The late freedom fighter was Ketan's paternal aunt. Reports are rife that the filmmaker is toying with the idea of roping in Taapsee Pannu or Bhumi Pednekar to headline the film.