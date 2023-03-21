Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan fell short of the audience's expectations in her 2020 films Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. She also acknowledged that her performances were not good in both movies. The actor recently explained why it became crucial for her to accept her flaws as an actor and also shared why she was unable to deliver good performances following a promising debut with Kedarnath and a seemly performance in Simmba.

Sara said that she was living in a la-la land and was far away from reality while filming Love Aaj Kal in 2019. Explaining to the media, she said that she likes to view things for what they are, but in 2019, she was not able to do that for several reasons. The actor said she was being overly effusive, attention-seeking, people-pleasing, and loud. "I was not seeing the mirror for what it was," she said.

The actor, whose parents are Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, said that she "miscalculated" what people liked about her. There is a difference between being candid and being gregarious, and she frequently crossed that line, said Sara. She further said that she was in a fantasy world in 2019, therefore it wouldn't be untrue to argue that her work and, at times, even her behaviour, were not rooted in reality.

Sara finally forgave herself for Love Aaj Kal, although it took some time, and moved on to acting in Atrangi Re, but only after a piece of advice from director Aanand L Rai. Sara had told Rai to replace her in his movie Atrangi Re after Love Aaj Kal's failure. "He told me Beta if you fall, you do not just get up, but you get up and run. This is the kind of movie where you can either play on the backfoot or give it your all, I request you to do the latter," Sara recalled.