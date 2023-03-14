Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt wrote a heartfelt note on the birthday of director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The actor, who has a significant part in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming movie Leo, took to his social media handles to share a picture with Lokesh wherein the actor gave him a tight hug as they posed for a photo. Sanjay referred to him as his "son" and "family" in the picture.

Sharing the picture on his social media handles, Sanjay wrote, "Happy birthday my brother, son, family @lokesh.kanagaraj may God give you more success, peace, happiness and wealth, I am always with you for life, stay blessed. Love you!" His followers showered his comment section with birthday wishes as soon as he posted the picture. A user wrote, "Waiting for Thalapathy Birthday Pic." "Kon kon Sanjay sir ki new movie ka wait kar rahe ho like karo," another user wrote.

Pictures from the sets that were released earlier in the day also revealed that Lokesh had a special birthday celebration with team Leo. While inside photos are gradually becoming public, one image that has gone viral displays an installation wishing Lokesh a happy birthday. For the unversed, the movie Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay and marks producer Jagadish Palanisamy, who revealed Dutt's casting on Saturday with a teaser video.

Leo is Vijay's 67th film as a lead actor, and the film was given the working title Thalapathy 67 when it was first formally announced in January 2023. The official title of the movie was revealed a few days later. Alongside Vijay, the movie also stars Gautham Menon and Priya Anand. Trisha Krishnan, an actress well known for her role in Ponniyin Selvan, will co-star with Vijay, according to the producers. This is Vijay and Trisha's debut movie together after 14 years.