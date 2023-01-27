Mumbai: Actor-producer Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the duo of the popular Munna Bhai film series, are set to reunite for an untitled film. The upcoming film will reunite the duo after more than a decade. They were last seen together in Indra Kumar's directorial Double Dhamaal which was released in 2011.

Dutt and Warsi, who famously essayed the roles of the affable don Munna Bhai and his henchman Circuit respectively in Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai franchise, announced their new project on social media on Thursday. In the first look poster, Sanjay and Arshad could be seen inside a prison dressed up as prisoners.

Sharing the first look on Instagram from their untitled film, Dutt wrote, "Our wait has been longer than yours but the wait is finally over, coming together with my brother @arshad_warsi for yet another exciting movie... Can't wait to show you, stay tuned!"

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Sanjay Dutt and will hit the big screens in 2023. Actor Arshad Warsi also shared the poster and captioned it, "Finally, it's happening! Teaming up with my bro @duttsanjay for another entertaining movie and our wait has been longer than yours ;)."

Soon after the duo shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Yessss finally the best duo coming together again," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Munna & Circuit Returns!" Elated with Dutt and Warsi's return, another fan chimed said, "Blockbuster Jodi."

Previously Sanjay and Arshad portrayed the iconic duo Munna Bhai and Circuit in the films Munna Bhai MBBS, and Lage Raho Munna Bhai which became immensely popular among the fans. Except for Dutt and Warsi's reunion, the makers have kept details about the film under wraps.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt, will be next seen in a sci-fi horror comedy film The Virgin Tree which also stars Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari in the lead roles. Arshad, on the other hand, was recently seen in the anthology series Modern Love Mumbai which premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.