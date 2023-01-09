Hyderabad: The makers of Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Shakuntalam unveiled film's trailer on Monday. Besides grandeur and splendour of Puru Dynasty, Shakuntalam trailer also offers a glimpse of little debutant Allu Arha, daughter of Pushpa star Allu Arjun.

The creators of the mythological drama released Shakuntalam trailer on social media. Giving a sneak peek into the world of epic love story of Shakuntala and King Dushyant from Mahabharata. As seen in the trailer, Dev Mohan plays Dushyanta, while Samantha will be seen pulling off the titular role.

As seen in the trailer, Dushyant meets Shakuntala when he is out on a hunting trip in the jungle. They fell in love and got married as per the Gandharva system. When pregnant Shakuntala comes to the Puru kingdom seeking acceptance as the wife of Dushyant, but he refuses to know her. She endures rejection and later gives birth to Bharata. The role of young Bharata is essayed by Allu Arjun's daughter Arha.

READ | Samantha's befitting reply to troll who says women rise 'just to fall'

Earlier, the makers had said that the film is aimed to amaze millennials. "We wanted to make it interesting to millennials, with interesting backdrops, beautiful canvas, and relatable emotions. It was a challenge by itself", conveyed film's co-producer Neelima Guna

Shakuntalam is directed by Gunasekhar and produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju under the banner of Gunna Teamworks and Dil Raju Productions respectively. The film is based on the internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The film is set to hit big screens on February 17 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.