Mumbai (Maharashtra): South superstars Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have collaborated for a new romantic-comedy is known. The makers of the upcoming have now unveiled film's title and motion poster after keeping the fans waiting for long.

Vijay and Samantha's next is titled Kushi. The makers have also announced the release date. Starring Samantha and Vijay in the lead, Khushi is slated to be released on December 23, 2022. Billed as a family entertainer, the Telugu film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Majili fame and produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

The production house shared the release date and first look motion poster of Kushi on its Twitter page on Monday. "#Kushi. 23rd Dec Worldwide," the tweet read. The film went on floors in Kashmir and will also be shot in various locations in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Alleppey.

Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for Kushi. The project marks a reunion for Prabhu and Deverakonda who previously worked together in the 2018 Telugu-language biographical drama Mahanati, based on the life of Indian actor Savitri.

