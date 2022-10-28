Mumbai: Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who has impressed everyone with her killer moves in the song Oo Antava, will be essaying the titular character of a surrogate mother in her upcoming film Yashoda. The Hindi trailer has crossed 1.8 million on YouTube.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Thursday by some of the biggest names in the Indian entertainment industry such as Varun Dhawan in Hindi, Vijay Deverakonda in Telugu, Dulquer Salmaan in Malayalam, Suriya in Tamil and Rakshit Shetty in Kannada. Yashoda Hindi trailer has crossed 1.8 million views on Aditya Movies' official YouTube channel.

The trailer promises a sleek thriller with Samantha doing complete justice to her part as she fights, chases and never backs down in her fight in the film as the narrative unfolds the secrets of a serious medical crime with courage.

Apart from the action sequences of Samantha, the little romance between Unni Mukundan and Sam shows there's a lovable track between them while Varalaxmi looks badass with negative shades on a lighter note.

Shot in Tamil and Telugu, Yashoda will be dubbed and released in additional three languages - Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, making the widest pan-India release for a female-led film, also marking Samantha's first Hindi theatrical release.

The producer further mentioned, "Everyone's heaping praise on Samantha's performance, Manisharma's BGM and the concept. Although we revealed the core plot of the story, the audience will be thrilled with the scenes and sequences in theatres. Leaving no stone unturned in the making and promotions under Sridevi Movies, we're releasing this seat-edge thriller worldwide in 5 languages on November 11".

In addition, the film also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharmawith a strong technical crew onboard.

Directed by Hari and Harish, Yashoda has been produced under the banner of Sridevi Movies. The film is set to release theatrically on November 11, 2022.