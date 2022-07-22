Mumbai (Maharashtra): Thanks to her diverse roles and acting chops, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's talent as an actor is well known. She has also emerged as the most popular female star in India, however, acting was not always on her plans.

In a latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, Samantha revealed that she landed in acting as things were hard at home. "I didn't have a choice actually, coming into this profession, because things were hard at home. We didn't have much money to study further.. but then I am really glad. When my father said 'No I can't pay your loans', that changed my life," she shared.

One of the biggest stars of Tamil and Telugu cinema, Samantha had earlier disclosed that her first salary was just Rs 500 and that she received it for working as a hostess for a day during a conference. The actor had also said that she was in school when she earned her first salary.

Samantha made her Koffee with Karan debut alongside Akshay Kumar. She is now all set to make her Bollywood debut. She has reportedly signed her debut film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. If reports are to believed, Samantha has joined Varun Dhawan in a remake of Russo Brothers' Citadel, which is helmed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK.

Samantha has already made a mark in the Hindi entertainment industry with her performance in The Family Man 2, which was released in 2021.