Mumbai (Maharashtra): Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away and the Bollywood superstar paid an emotional tribute to him. Pandey was a body double to the actor in films such as Bajrangi Bhaijaan among 50 other movies. According to media reports, he passed away on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Salman shared a throwback picture from the sets of the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan directed by Kabir Khan. In the image, he is seen posing with Pandey with "RIP" written. Alongside the picture, Salman wrote a thank you note for Pandey for being with him.

He wrote: "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon (I thank you from the bottom of my heart) for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey."

Sagar Pandey reportedly suffered a heart attack. Sagar was working in the gym when he suddenly collapsed. Sagar was immediately taken to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital at Jogeshwari East, Mumbai where he was declared dead. Pandey was about 50 years old and as per a report, he had worked in more than 50 films as Salman Khan's body double.

In a throwback interview, Sagar had shared he had come to Mumbai to become an actor. He became a body double after he failed to get work as an actor. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) was the first film in which Sagar played Salman Khan’s body double. Sagar was reportedly originally from Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh.