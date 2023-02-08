Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday announced a wrap on his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The upcoming action drama directed by Farhad Samji is slated be released in theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Salman took to his official Instagram account to share the update on the movie.

Taking to social media, Salman shared an update on Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sharing a picture of his clean-shaven look from the film, Salman wrote, "#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan shooting complete ... #eid2023." Soon after he shared the update of film, his fans flooded comment section requesting film's trailer.

The film, which was earlier titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati. The movie is produced by Salman's production banner Salman Khan Films. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also mark Bollywood debut of Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

The makers released teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan last month. In the teaser, Salman is seen sporting a rugged look, jumping from buildings, and beating up baddies. Few shots also features the superstar in clean-shaven look similar to the image that he shared today.

Salman was most recently seen in an extended cameo in Yash Raj Film's spy universe's latest title Pathaan, headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The star will return as the spy Tiger in Tiger 3, which is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2023. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the espionage action entertainer also stars Katrina Kaif.