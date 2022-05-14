Hyderabad (Telangana): Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Saturday shared a glimpse of his look from the upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor also shared that he has commenced shoot for the film which is locked for Eid 2023 release.

Taking to his social media handle, Salman has dropped an image wherein he is seen flaunting long locks. Holding an iron rod in hand, Salman is seen in a rouged avatar. His face is not revealed completely but the fans are excited nonetheless with the 56-year-old actor's new look which was in the making for a long.

Sharing the first look, Salman wrote, "Shooting commences for my new film …" Earlier, Pooja Hegde too took to social media to hint at the commencement of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali shoot. The actor plays a traditional small-town girl opposite Salman's character.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is bankrolled by Salman Khan Films. The film also stars Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, Venkatesh and others. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will also mark the debut of Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill. She is paired opposite Aayush in the film. The film is eyeing a theatrical release on Eid 2023.

