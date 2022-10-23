Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar will host the upcoming three episodes of the popular reality TV series Bigg Boss 16 as Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recovers from dengue. Salman, who has been hosting Bigg Boss since 2010, should be back in action post Diwali festivities, according to a source close to the actor.

"He was diagnosed with dengue last week and is recovering well. He should be fine after Diwali as he's resting," the source told a newswire. Karan has temporarily taken over the hosting duties of Bigg Boss, the long-running Colors series. The filmmaker already serves as a jury member on the channel's ongoing dance show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

"We have been informed by Salman's team that he is unwell. He didn't come for a shoot this Thursday. Usually, he shoots Weekend Ka War, the Friday and Saturday episodes, on Thursday itself. Karan Johar is filling in for Salman. He will shoot for three episodes for Bigg Boss including the Diwali special, which will air on Monday, besides Saturday and Sunday episodes," the source had said earlier.

The Bigg Boss team announced that "Salman is unwell" and Karan has taken over the hosting duties in his stead on the show's episode that aired on Saturday night, added the insider.

On the film front, last week, Salman announced the release dates for his next two films -- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. The actor said Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres countrywide on Eid 2023, followed by the third part of the Tiger franchise on Diwali the same year.