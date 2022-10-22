Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue, reports suggest. The actor, who is also hosting the 16th season of Bigg Boss will not be seen on the show until he recovers. The 56-year-old actor has been asked by doctors not to do any physical exertion and take adequate rest.

While the reports of Salman's ill health are doign rounds, the actor or his team are yet to confirm the same. The makers of Bigg Boss, however, have roped in Karan Johar to host the ongoing season in absence of Salman. Johar will be seen hosting the weekend special episode of Bigg Boss 16 in place of Khan. Karan also hosted the Bigg Boss OTT and it will be interesting to see how he is going to deal with the contestants and roast them on the show.

Furthermore, the three nominated contestants for this week are Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Meanwhile, Tina Datta and Shalin have taken the name of Sumbul as the least performing contestant on the show. But in the previous episode Shalin was seen talking to Sumbul and blaming Tina for his behaviour with her.

On the film front, Salman was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Chiranjeevi's much-awaited political drama film Godfather. Last week, Salman announced the release dates for his next two films -- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3. The actor said Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres countrywide on Eid 2023, followed by the third part of the Tiger franchise on Diwali the same year.