Mumbai (Maharashtra): As he completes over three decades in Indian cinema, on Friday, Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman Khan announced his next movie Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman made his acting debut on August 26, 1988 with Biwi Ho Toh Aisi. While it was a brief role for Salman, it was in 1989 with Maine Pyaar Kiya that he gained the spotlight.

On his 34 years in the industry, the superstar has played out many iconic characters such as Prem, Sameer, Radhe and Chulbul Pandey to name a few. The fans of Salman celebrated this day by trending #34YearsOfSalmanKhanEra on Friday and the superstar acknowledged this gesture by putting out a special post on all his social media platforms.

"34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now ... my Life's journey began from nowhere made up of 2 words now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now and thank you for being with me now Really appreciate it," read a post by Salman, with a new video attached about his upcoming film.

A video uploaded by the superstar begins with a text filled with gratitude. He is thankful to his fans for the constant love and support he gets from them. Salman disclosed the film title towards the end of the video in his own unique style, stating 'Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan.

Once the text fades away, the actor unveils a very new and unique look of himself and finally, the title is announced. We can see Salman flaunting his new shoulder cut long hair. As his look fades out, the title of Salman Khan's upcoming film is revealed: Kisi Ka Bhai.. Kisi Ki Jaan.