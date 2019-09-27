Mumbai: Actress Katrina Kaif has recently revealed that she has found a true confidant in Bollywood's bhaijaan Salman Khan. The 36-year-old actress who attended a news media conclave opened about her relationship with superstar Salman.

Speaking about the strong bond they share, Katrina said: "Its a friendship that's lasted 16 years, he's a true friend. He's a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends."

The actress has over the years given a number of hits with the Wanted actor such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Tees Maar Khan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Ek Tha Tiger and Partner among others.

The duo's latest project together titled Bharat has till now been the year's highest-grossing Hindi film overseas. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film brought out Salman-Katrina magic on screen.

The New York star is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Though the actor did not divulge much about her role in the film, she said: "Sooryavanshi has a really interesting story and I've always loved Rohit's films."

After Singham and Simmba, the Akshay-Katrina starrer film will be the new addition to the cop drama series directed by Rohit. In other news, Salman is busy filming the third instalment of Dabangg. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film will show Saman in the role of Chulbul Pandey. Meanwhile, the 53-year-old actor will be seen in another Prabhudeva's directorial set to release on Eid 2020.