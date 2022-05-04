Mumbai: Keeping up with the annual tradition of greeting their fans on the special occasion of Eid, Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan appeared on their balconies to greet the fans. While Salman Khan's fans swarmed in large numbers lining outside the superstar's residence, Galaxy Apartments, waiting to get a glimpse of the 'bhai' of Bollywood. 'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan's fans too awaited to see him outside his residence, Mannat.

Salman appeared on his balcony upon the fans' demand, waving and greeting his fans, who had been waiting patiently to see the actor gracing the occasion of Eid. The actor donned a navy-blue kurta and sported a beard similar to his look in the film 'Tiger Zinda Hain.' Salman took to Instagram to wish his fans nationwide, sharing pictures from the special day, captioning the post "Wishing all Eid Mubarak!"

Shah Rukh waved and posed for the fans gathered in front of his house where people were waiting to get a glimpse of their favorite star who has been playing larger-than-life characters in his films. The fans waited patiently for hours to see Shah Rukh climb up the gate and strike his iconic pose. The actor can be seen wearing a purple-shade t-shirt paired with light blue denim jeans, and classy black sunglasses, clicking a selfie with thousands of his loyal fans. Wishing his fans on social media, Shah Rukh wrote, "How lovely to meet you all on Eid.... May Allah bless you with love happiness and may the best of your past be the worst of your future. Eid Mubarak!!"

With the special appearance of Salman and Shah Rukh from their respective residences today on Eid, fans from Bollywood have certainly received their 'Eidi' in the best possible way.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is to be next seen in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Ayush Sharma, helmed by Farhad Samji, which is scheduled to release on December 30, 2022. While on the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan will finally make his Bollywood comeback after 4 years with 'Pathaan' releasing on January 25, 2023. Other than this, SRK has also confirmed his next with Rajkumar Hirani titled 'Dunki' which is to be released on December 23, 2023.

(ANI)

