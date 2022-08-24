Hyderabad (Telangana): Teaser of Vikram Vedha which released on Wednesday has come with a ray of hope for Bollywood. The neo-noir action thriller features Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. Vikram Vedha is a Hindi remake of Tamil film of same name. The film is helmed by Pushkar and Gayathri, who also directed the original.

Vikram Vedha teaser gives a glimpse of the story of a tough police officer, played by Saif Ali Khan, who sets out to track down a menacing gangster, essayed by Hrithik Roshan. The one-minute and 54 seconds long teaser is gripping. Intense performances coupled with the scene-elevating background score are high lights of the Vikram Vedha teaser.

As seen in the teaser, Hrithik plays Vedha who is unlike anything the actor has ever done before. For playing the gray character, Hrithik is seen breaking the mould of being the hero and stepping into completely unexplored territory as an actor.

As reported earlier, Vikram Vedha is based on the Indian folktale Vikram Aur Betal, and is an edge-of-the-seat action crime thriller that tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and hunt a menacing gangster. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies as it marks the return of two superstars collaborating in a high-octane action film after two decades.

READ | 'Refreshing change', says Saif on playing 'good guy' in Vikram Vedha remake

Also starring Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf in pivotal roles, Vikram Vedha is set to hit theaters on September 30th. Going by the teaser, it seems that Vikram Vedha can bring back good days for the Hindi film industry at a time when tentpole films are getting flopped left, right, and center. One of the reasons why Vikram Vedha can please the audience as the original Tamil film did in 2017 is Pushkar and Gayathri returning to helm the remake so that the film doesn't end up in the long list of the lost in translation remakes.