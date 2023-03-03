Hyderabad: With the invasion of privacy time and again coming to the forefront, a video of Saif Ali Khan getting a little frustrated at the paparazzi culture has come to the fore. The actor was returning from a late-night party with his wife Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan when paps queued up for pictures of the couple outside his house.

The actor maintaining his cool politely made a remark saying, 'bedroom mein ajaiye aap hamare' (come to our bedroom). Though the actor did not lose his temper, the growing paparazzi culture is alarming. Earlier, Alia had accused the paparazzi of invading her privacy by photographing her in her home without her permission. Many celebrities have come out in support of Alia. Anushka Sharma, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Karan Johar also slammed the paparazzi on Instagram.

Saif and Kareena have earlier also talked about the pap culture when it came to their son Taimur hogging the limelight and being followed by paps in Mumbai. Kareena and Saif had married in a private ceremony in Mumbai in October 2012. Taimur was born in 2016 to the couple, and Jeh was born in 2021 to them. On the work front, Saif will appear in 'Adipurush' in the coming months. He will play Ravan in Om Raut's directorial, which will be released on June 16. Kriti Sanon and Prabhas also play lead roles in the film. It is based on the Ramayana.

Also, the popular Nordic drama series 'The Bridge,' starring Saif Ali Khan, will be adapted into Hindi. In addition to starring in 'The Bridge,' Saif will produce the film through his company Black Knight Films. 'The Bridge,' created and written by Hans Rosenfeldt, begins with a dead body discovered on a border shared by two countries - half of the body lies in one and the other half in the other. This discovery prompts a joint investigation by the two regions' police forces, forcing detectives from both sides to collaborate to solve the crime.

The Bridge is a contemporary crime thriller that delves into the tensions between two neighbouring countries. Hans Rosenfeldt is the creator and writer of the show. More information about the Hindi version of 'The Bridge' is awaited. Black Knight Films and Endemol Shine India, a Banijay company, have come together for the project.

